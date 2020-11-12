November 2020

“I’ve been overweight for about 20 years. I started gaining weight when I was about 20,” the Hustle actress told E! News in November 2020. “I had something called PCOS — polycystic ovarian syndrome — and I gained weight rapidly. It’s just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that’s how it manifested in me.” She explained that at times she does “feel sad,” but she has learned to work her “body to my advantage.” Wilson revealed that she likes being “all sizes,” noting that since turning 40, she is “more health conscious and thinking of starting a family.”