KUWTK Rob Kardashian Shows Off Weight Loss During Season 20 ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Appearances By Sophia Vilensky April 9, 2021 E! 5 5 / 5 Making Plans Rob appeared again on the April 8 episode, where he discussed his grandmother MJ’s birthday plans. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News