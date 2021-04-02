Part of the Fam

While Rob doesn’t always show up to public family events and rarely appears on the show, his family loves him very much. In March, Kim Kardashian posted a tribute to her little brother for his 34th birthday.

“We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime,” the Skims founder wrote via Instagram. “I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures.”