March 2021

Kim gushed over how far her little brother has come in a loving post marking his 34th birthday. “We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote via Instagram in March 2021 alongside a snap of Rob looking trim in shorts and a matching button-down shirt.