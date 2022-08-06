Selena Gomez’s Most Empowering Quotes About Body Positivity Over the Years

Learning to Listen to Herself

In June 2022, the Selena + Chef star recalled a challenging experience that affected her body image.

“I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it. I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deep that was going on,” she explained during a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself.”

Gomez, who was seemingly referring to her 2015 album Revival, noted that she didn’t feel comfortable at the time. “And I’m not an overly sexual person,” she added. “Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me.”