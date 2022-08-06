Selena Gomez’s Most Empowering Quotes About Body Positivity Over the Years

Taking Back Control

In 2015, the Spring Breakers actress shut down speculation about her weight gain after a trip to Mexico. “I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove,” she wrote via Instagram.

That same month, Gomez got honest about her decision to address the criticism. “The reason why I did that is because I didn’t want [the trolls] to win. ‘Cause then, the next day, it wasn’t about how I gained weight,” she said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest in 2015. “It was about how I embraced it. And that’s just kind of my approach.”