Baby Bump Selling Sunset’s Pregnant Christine Quinn Gives Glimpse of Growing Baby Bump in TikTok Challenge By Johnni Macke March 2, 2021 Courtesy of Jason/TikTok 4 4 / 4 Working It Quinn’s yellow gown gave off major How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days vibes. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More Diva Moments! Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey and More Celebs With Crazy Backstage Requests Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News