Facing the Facts

Shannon stripped down during a July 2017 episode of RHOC, stepping on the scale in front of the camera and holistic specialist Tim Ramirez.

“The weight is not devastating, the thing that is rocking my boots here is the body fat: 40 percent,” Ramirez told her at the time. “Almost half of your body has converted to fat. Half. It’s the stuff that kills people. 40 percent, we’re sprinting to diabetes, we’re sprinting to cardiovascular disease. At 50-plus [years old] with these numbers? It is a huge red flag.”