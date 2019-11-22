The Difference Two Years Can Make

The Real for Real Cuisine founder showed off her weight loss in March 2019 when she tried on a shirt she wore during season 12 of RHOC. The following month, she detailed her diet in a video for Bravo.

“I broke two ribs, and I couldn’t exercise for a couple weeks, and that’s where I lost the bulk of my weight. It’s what you eat. It’s what you put into your body,” she said. Now, that doesn’t mean a 24/7 stream of celery juice,” she said at the time. “You can eat flavorful, good food that’s going to satisfy you. You can eat all day if you want! You just have to choose the right things to put into your body… I always heard that it was 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise, and yeah, do I have some flab that I want to tone up? Absolutely. But I think it’s like 90 percent or more diet.”