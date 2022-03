Derek Hough

To get his core nice and tight, the Dancing With the Stars champ employs the magic of cryotherapy, which helps one slim down. “Just finished Cryo therapy, now off to the airport to catch a red eye back to the city that never sleeps,” he wrote on Instagram in April 2015. “Fitting, seeing as I don’t sleep either. Thank you @drmanningdc @robinben #cryohealthcare.”