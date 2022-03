Kit Harington

“I’m not a 6-foot-3 guy who can bulk up and just look like an absolute unit, a tank,” the Game of Thrones star told Men’s Health in February 2016. “My body type has a tiny bit of stockiness to it but it’s really quite wiry, so for Pompeii that was the sort of look I had to go for — ‘prison fit,’ like Robert De Niro in Cape Fear.”