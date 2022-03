Tyson Beckford

“Every day I do something, whether it’s 20 minutes or 15 minutes — I do something to keep the blood going. I have a Cannondale [bike] here in the house,” the model told Pop Sugar in 2015 of keeping up his six-pack abs. “I’ll go for a nice 15 minutes hard, then I go into an ab routine after that, then I go into jump ropes, and then planking.”