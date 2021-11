Adele

“I stopped drinking. That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself is being sober,” the Grammy winner said during her November 2021 CBS tell-all, noting that she cut out alcohol amid her divorce from Simon Konecki. “Not at the beginning. At first, I kept the alcohol industry alive. But once I realized I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and started working out lots to keep me sort of centered.”