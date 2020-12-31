Anthony Hopkins

The Silence of the Lambs star announced in a Twitter video in December 2020 that he had reached a major milestone in his sobriety. “Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was headed for disaster, I was drinking myself to death,” he recalled, noting that his “life has been amazing” ever since he gave up alcohol. Hopkins went on to share an encouraging message to people struggling with substance abuse, saying in part, “Hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. Young people, don’t give up. Just keep in there.”