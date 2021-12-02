Brad Pitt

Though it’s hard for one of the most famous people in the world to do anything privately, Pitt announced in GQ’s May 2017 issue that he was relatively far into the process of recovery. “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve,” the actor, who was about six months into his divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie at the time, said. Not that it was easy. “Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good,” he confessed of his drinking habits. But he stopped for a simple reason: “Don’t want to live that way anymore,” he declared.