Chrissy Teigen

The cookbook author revealed in December 2020 that she was “four weeks sober” while responding to a fan’s comment on her dancing video about wanting “whatever drugs” she was on. That same month, she shared that Holly Whitaker’s book, Quit Like a Woman, inspired her sobriety journey.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote via her Instagram Stories. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since.”