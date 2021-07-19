Christy Carlson Romano

The Kim Possible voice actress celebrated being five years sober with a TikTok video highlighting her biggest accomplishments.

“Graduated from [an] IVY league, Sober for 5 years, Have 2 daughters,” she captioned a clip of her lip-syncing the song “Know Yourself” by Drake in July 2021.

The actress previously wrote in an op-ed piece for Teen Vogue about how being famous pushed her to self-destructive actions, revealing that she hadn’t had any alcohol since before her first pregnancy with husband Brendan Rooney.

“I was highly criticized for my youth, which fueled my desire to prove everybody wrong. I became a bit harder-edged, binge-drank more at loud nightclubs, and started to accept the transient natures of love, sex, and friendship. Growing up, I entertained thousands of families only to feel completely lonely,” the Even Stevens alum wrote in May 2019. “People were as replaceable as they had deemed me to be. Imposter syndrome had stiff competition against my self-hatred at that point.”