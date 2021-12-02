Colton Haynes

The Teen Wolf alum announced in March 2019 that he is six months sober after quietly battling drug and alcohol addiction for a decade. “I got married [to Jeff Leatham in 2018] and that didn’t work out. That was extremely public and heartbreaking, and right when that was going on, my mom died,” he told Attitude magazine. Haynes revealed that he hit rock bottom when he locked himself in a hotel room during a seven-day bender and “ended up in [a] 5150 psych hold.” He completed a four-month treatment program soon after.