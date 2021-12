Edie Falco

“I was a non-drinker for years, then I had my first drink at college and I found nirvana,” the Sopranos alum recalled to The Guardian in December 2021, even convincing herself that she worked better while hungover. “It was the answer to all my problems and the cause of all my other problems. … I was a big fan of cocaine if it was around, but I could never afford any, and marijuana just gave me anxiety.”