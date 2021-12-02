Eliza Dushku

The Bring It On alum first opened up about her battle with alcoholism and drug addiction at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Manchester, New Hampshire, in March 2017. Dushku revealed she started experimenting with marijuana at the age of 14 and continued to abuse substances for many years. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress told the audience that she decided to get clean when her brother told her she could not see her niece while she was under the influence. Dushku recently celebrated 10 years of being sober in November 2018. “Asking for help #odaat saved my life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “If you’re struggling w #alcohol &/or #drug #addiction, I promise, you don’t have to live that way anymore.”