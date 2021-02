Florence Welch

The Florence + The Machine frontwoman celebrated seven years of sobriety in February 2021. “I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling,” she captioned an Instagram post of a heart painting. “If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand. The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side.♥️.”