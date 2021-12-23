Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter shared an inspiring message for those who “continue to take it day by day” on their sobriety journeys, revealing in December 2021 that she chose to “take a break from alcohol” one year prior. “This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could – and that meant removing alcohol from my life,” she wrote via Instagram. “It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly. … Living without alcohol has helped me feel better & more present both mentally and physically.”

Holly noted that she wasn’t certain if she’d be sober “forever,” adding, “Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had a year of high highs and low lows but I’m grateful I gave myself the chance to work through them consciously rather than mask my feelings (good or bad) with a drink.”