Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober

Jack Harlow I Can See My Future Since Cutting Out Alcohol
Jack Harlow. John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jack Harlow

The “Nail Tech” musician told Rolling Stone in March 2022 that he feels much better since he quit drinking one year earlier.

“I’m sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I’m sick of the decisions I make on it,” Harlow told the outlet. “I’m in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there’s so many people counting on me outside of myself. I just feel like I’m a man. I don’t feel like I need to do boyish things anymore.”

