Jack Harlow

The “Nail Tech” musician told Rolling Stone in March 2022 that he feels much better since he quit drinking one year earlier.

“I’m sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I’m sick of the decisions I make on it,” Harlow told the outlet. “I’m in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there’s so many people counting on me outside of myself. I just feel like I’m a man. I don’t feel like I need to do boyish things anymore.”