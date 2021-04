Jack Osbourne

“It’s not that it gets easier or harder, it’s just that it’s life on life’s terms. If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it is possible if you are willing to do the work. Sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me. #sobersbetter,” the Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour alum wrote via Instagram in April 2021 celebrating 18 years of sobriety.