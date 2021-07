Jamie Lee Curtis

In February 2021, the Halloween star shared a massive sober milestone. “With God’s grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the ‘feelings’ and a couple of sober angels…I’ve been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember.”