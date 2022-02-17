Jane Lynch

The Glee alum recalled her struggles with alcohol addiction during an interview with The Guardian in February 2022, revealing she got sober for a second time after relapsing years ago. Lynch explained that after going to AA for years, having a successful career and doing therapy, she began drinking again — and quickly learned she couldn’t just have one drink.

“I became a connoisseur of wine in a way that only an alcoholic can,” she shared of her relapse, noting she drank while starring on Paramount+’s The Good Fight, which she appeared on from 2017 to 2021. “I went back into denial, after all those years of sobriety and self-knowledge. I fooled myself — I woke up one day and went: ‘I’m back.'”

Lynch recalled being able to fool her close friends during that time, saying, “I remember a friend said: ‘I told you you’re not an alcoholic anymore.’ I’d go: ‘I know!'” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is now sober, adding that she stopped drinking again just six months after her relapse.

“[It was] like the sober fairy said, ‘OK, I’m giving you one more chance,'” she said. “And it was over. Five o’clock would come and I didn’t notice it.”