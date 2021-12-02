Jason Biggs

He celebrated his first year of sobriety with a big announcement. “I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he wrote on Instagram on October 11, 2018, next to a photo of an Alcoholics Anonymous chip. “Turns out this s—t is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety.” The American Pie actor also shared a message of encouragement: “If you’re struggling, there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”