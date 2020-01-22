Jessica Simpson

The fashion designer stopped drinking in November 2017 after turning to alcohol and pills to cope with the sexual abuse she endured as a child. “When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life,” she told People magazine in January 2020. “I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear. Honesty is hard but it’s the most rewarding thing we have. And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful.”