Josh Brolin

The Avengers: Endgame actor celebrated nearly a decade of the “most punk rock sobriety” with a lengthy tribute to his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, and their two children Wesley Reign and Chapel Grace.

“Sobriety is climbing in your truck for a 6 a.m. call after eight years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for you having made the decision to put it down and to live instead, accompanied by a collage board of your children — what was created because of that decision,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2021.

He continued, “Sobriety is when your children look at you and trust what they see.”