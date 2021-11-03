Josh Brolin
The Avengers: Endgame actor celebrated nearly a decade of the “most punk rock sobriety” with a lengthy tribute to his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, and their two children Wesley Reign and Chapel Grace.
“Sobriety is climbing in your truck for a 6 a.m. call after eight years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for you having made the decision to put it down and to live instead, accompanied by a collage board of your children — what was created because of that decision,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2021.
He continued, "Sobriety is when your children look at you and trust what they see."