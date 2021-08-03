Kehlani

The “Nights Like This” singer opened up about her decision to stop smoking marijuana in an August 2021 TikTok video.

“I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective. People think I’m s—ting on weed, I’m not! I loved weed when I was involved with it,” she said. “It’s a beautiful plant with very nice properties when used correctly. I don’t think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it. I wasn’t the most productive pothead.”

The California native went on to note that smoking was hurting her vocal cords.

“I got to a point where I couldn’t eat, sleep or be at a social gathering. I couldn’t kick it without smoking weed and I just didn’t want it to have that hold on my life anymore,” she added. “And also my throat and lungs were tired of me.”