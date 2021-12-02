Lena Dunham

On the October 29, 2018, episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, the Girls creator revealed that she had been misusing prescription pills unbeknownst to the public. “I’ve been sober for six months,” said the actress, adding, “My particular passion was Klonopin.” She went on to admit, “I do see the way that the way I medicated myself negatively impacted people around me and decimated my decision-making and hurt my creativity, and so I just feel, like, literally on-my-knees grateful every single day.”