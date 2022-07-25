Macklemore

“I relapsed during the first summer of Covid. Today I have 694 days clean,” the performer wrote via TikTok in July 2022. In the clip, a snippet of Macklemore’s song “CHANT” played in the background which addressed his ups and downs amid the road to recovery.

“20k deep, better pull out your phones / Turnin’ the arena to believers every time I hit the ceiling / Ain’t nobody ever touchin’ my show / Look at where we started, look at where we got to / Almost OD’d that night in the hospital,” he rapped. “Wasn’t gonna die, more life in the arsenal / Got another shot to pull off the impossible.”