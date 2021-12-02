Noah Centineo

The Fosters alum revealed that he got sober one day before celebrating his 21st birthday. “I had been partying quite a bit when I lived in LA. I was having a really good time. When I was turning 21, I was like, ‘Damn, I’ve been partying like crazy since I was 17,’” he admitted in a video that resurfaced to Twitter in August 2018. “I was like, ‘Wow, maybe I should take a break.’ So I stopped doing all that and I found that a lot of problems I was having in my life, slowly — they didn’t go away, they just became way more apparent to me.”