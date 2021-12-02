Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The Jersey Shore star revealed exclusively to Us in February 2019 that he was a month sober. “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” Ortiz-Magro said, confirming he finished a month-long rehab stint at Headwaters treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 10. The MTV star has had multiple highly publicized, under-the-influence blow-ups over the past year with his former partner Jen Harley. “I think it’s a chronic disease. It’s a progressive disease. I’m still struggling,” the father of 10-month-old Ariana said of alcoholism. “You stop and you start up again, and it’s worse than when you stopped. You’re just like, ‘Wow, I thought I had this under control,’ but at the end of the day, it has full control over you.”