Ryan Adams

The singer-songwriter revealed on Twitter in late December 2018 that he was two months sober. “2018: you brought me to my knees. It turns out that’s where I needed to be: in prayer for everyone here or lost,” he captioned a photo of his sobriety coin. “In these trying times, God bless everyone struggling or on the path to empathy, kindness and recovery. Keep the Faith. & may the Faith keep you. XO.”