Stacey Dash

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Dash opened up about the height of her addiction where she ended up taking between 18 and 20 Vicodin pills per day.

“It was my choice to take that extra one even though I wasn’t in pain. I chose to do that because the Vicodin filled that hole inside of me,” the Clueless actress said in October 2021. “It filled that anger. It calmed that anger down. It slowed my brain down. It gave me the ease so that I could deal with life. That’s how I became addicted. It’s no one’s fault but my own.”