The Weeknd

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, revealed in August 2021 that he has stopped using hard drugs. “Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it,” he told GQ at the time. “And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

He added that he considers himself “sober lite,” as he still smokes marijuana and drinks sometimes.