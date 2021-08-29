Tim McGraw

The country crooner recalled how his wife, Faith Hill, helped inspire him to get sober, he wrote in an essay for Esquire magazine, published in August 2021.

“I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up.’ I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’ I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

He added, “I didn’t know love could feel so good. Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things.”