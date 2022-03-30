RHONJ's Jackie Opens Up About Her 18-Year Struggle With an Eating Disorder

Jackie Goldschneider

“Tonight’s episode marked the beginning of my recovery from an 18 year-long eating disorder that took over my mind, my body and my life. 18 years of dangerous habits, secretive behaviors and obsessive eating and exercise patterns that I was terrified to let go of, because I wrapped so much of my identity around being thin,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement in March 2022.

Goldschneider noted that she felt “ashamed” of her behavior around food while struggling to vocalize her struggle. “In my darkest days, I desperately wanted to see someone who had suffered like I suffered, and who had successfly [SIC] recovered and lived a happy life. When I ultimately decided to acknowledge and recover from this, I wanted to be that person for as many other people as I could,” she added.

The former lawyer continued: “Having these conversations on camera was terrifying at times and heartbreaking to watch back, but I am so thankful that I’m finally on this road and I’m grateful to Bravo for allowing me to break my silence so publicly, so that people know there is no shame in having an eating disorder or in asking for help, and that help is available for anyone at any stage of life.”