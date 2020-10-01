Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders

Sadie Robertson

The Duck Dynasty alum opened up in September 2020 about her past struggles with an eating disorder, which first started after her time on Dancing With the Stars in 2014. “I had this body that I never thought I’d have. I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away. People started to comment,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her post-DWTS body.

Robertson, who was 17 years old when she competed on the ABC series, revealed there were a lot of “negative influences” in her life that fed into her insecurities. Those body image issues were fueled even more by her modeling career. “People would say things like, ‘Oh, if you lost 10 more pounds, you would look like a real model,'” she recalled. “I was literally 115 pounds and already unhealthy. That just messed my mind up.”

The reality star’s “really unhealthy view” of herself continued to grow, leading to her counting calories and judging her shape constantly. “I would look at myself in the mirror and I would think, ‘I’m fat,’ and I was not at all,” she said. Eventually she turned to God and started to thank him for all of the good parts of her body, and over time, her thoughts about beauty changed.

“What really helped me is understanding that it’s not actually about being the most beautiful person in the world,” the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host added. “It’s about the beauty that radiates inside of you and off of you and how that can actually captivate the attention of somebody who loves you.”