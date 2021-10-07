Stars Who’ve Battled Eating Disorders

Tom Daley

The Olympian opened up about his struggle in October 2021. “I used to make myself throw up, in 2012,” he told The Guardian at the time. “I weigh myself every day. I’ve had a very strange relationship with food and my body image. I guess it is a mild form of [an eating disorder]. Men always seem to not have eating disorders and it’s hard to talk about it. But I would consider myself to be someone that has very much struggled with body image, and eating, and feeling guilty and shameful of the things that I eat.”

Daley added that his body image issues “came from within my sport,” claiming, “It was hammered into me that I was overweight and needed to lose weight in order to perform.”