Ashley Park

The Emily in Paris actress was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just 15 years old, but she underwent chemotherapy to get better. Speaking on the experience with Cosmopolitan in October 2020, she talked about not letting the potential long-term side-effects of chemotherapy bother her. “I didn’t want to know that I might be infertile or that my heart might stop working or any of that stuff because once you say it, you’re thinking about it,” she said. “Even though my body beat the disease, if I let it change anything, it’s won.”