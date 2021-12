Erin Andrews

In September 2016, the veteran sportscaster was diagnosed with cervical cancer at her annual Ob-Gyn checkup. After undergoing two surgeries that October and November — without missing work or sharing her struggles with coworkers — she received the news that all of the cancerous cells had been cleared. Andrews spoke out about the fact that she was a survivor in January 2017 and has continued to advocate for cervical cancer screenings.