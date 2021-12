Hugh Jackman

The Logan actor got treated for basal cell carcinoma in 2013 and 2015. After his second brush with the disease, he took to Twitter and Instagram to caution his followers about doing preventive care to avoid getting skin cancer. “Another basal cell carcinoma,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEAR SUNSCREEN.”