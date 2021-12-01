Stars Who Beat Cancer

Kathy Griffin

The comedian first revealed her stage I lung cancer diagnosis in August 2021, explaining at the time that although she had “never smoked,” doctors found a tumor that had gone unnoticed for 10 years.

Three months later, Griffin shared that she was cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove half of her left lung. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2021, the Illinois native joked that her doctor tried to keep things light ahead of her operation by comparing the removal of her lung to a balloon, saying it “kind of looks like a used condom” after it’s poked.

The My Life on the D List alum noted at the time that although she was on the mend, her vocal cords were affected by the procedure. “It will heal, but I’m sort of enjoying it,” she said of her higher-pitched voice. “I’m a good two octaves higher, I think. It’s higher than Mariah Carey, I know that.”