Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Supreme Court Justice announced that she was “cancer-free” in January 2020 after receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer that summer. Ginsburg had been treated for cancer five times throughout her life, including colon cancer in 1999, surgery for early-stage pancreatic cancer in 2009 and surgery to remove cancer in her lung in 2018.

Ginsberg died from pancreatic cancer in September 2020.