Terry Bradshaw

The football legend revealed during a pregame broadcast in October 2022 that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer the previous November. He recovered after surgery and treatments — but was diagnosed with skin cancer in March 2022.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great, and over time I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern,” he said on the air.