Dana Delany

The Desperate Housewives actress wishes she could undo one Botox job in particular. “[My dermatologist] injected my forehead, hit a nerve and created a huge hematoma,” she told Prevention magazine in 2010. “The nerve has been dead ever since. It affected the muscle in my right eye, so my eye has started to droop a little bit. I notice it more than anybody else, but I was symmetrical before and now I am not.”