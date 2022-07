Farrah Abraham

In January 2015, the Teen Mom OG star’s botched lip injections nearly tripled her lips in size after she had an allergic reaction. “As soon as [the surgeon] touched my lip with whatever numbing product he put in there, my lip was having an allergic reaction right away,” she explained on The Doctors at the time. “I was laying down flat, but I was seeing more of my lip come up and come up. I’m just super happy that I’m alive.”