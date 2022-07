Gwyneth Paltrow

In the May 2013 issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the Iron Man actress confessed to once getting Botox, but said she’d never do it again. “I’ve probably tried everything,” she told the mag. “I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I’m 50. I’ll try anything. Except I won’t do Botox again, because I looked crazy.”